Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki for President Joe Biden’s opinion on national anthem protests from U.S. Olympic athlete Gwen Berry.

Berry became a subject of broad public conversation over the weekend after she turned away from the anthem while she was on the podium with her competitors during the U.S. track and field qualification trials in Oregon. As Psaki face numerous infrastructure questions during her Monday press conference, Doocy brought up Berry’s demonstration and inquired where Biden stands on that.

“Does President Biden think that’s appropriate behavior for someone who hopes to represent Team USA?” Doocy asked.

Psaki said she hasn’t spoken to Biden about this, but she answered Doocy’s question by saying “[Biden’s] incredibly proud to be an American and has great respect for the anthem and all that it represents, especially for our men and women serving in uniform all around the world.”

“He’d also say, of course, that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we, as a country, haven’t lived up to our highest ideals,” Psaki continued. “It means respecting the right of people granted to them in the Constitution to peacefully protest.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

