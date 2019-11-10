Fox News’ Ed Henry spoke with Congressman Devin Nunes this afternoon and questioned him on the “coup” rhetoric being engaged in by Republicans as the impeachment inquiry continues.

Nunes is calling for the whistleblower to testify in the impeachment inquiry, in addition to his push for House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff himself to testify behind closed doors.

Henry referenced past tweets from the whistleblower’s attorney before playing the clip of Kevin McCarthy saying today what’s happening right now is a “calculated coup” orchestrated by Schiff.

Henry asked Nunes, “Is this a calculated coup against President Trump, and if so, how do you back that up?”

Nunes said it’s “the cheap knockoff version of the Russia hoax,” saying, “It appears like some bureaucracy — some parts of the bureaucracy were really mad that they didn’t like that President Trump had a special envoy to Ukraine. They didn’t like that he was sending Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to find out where the dirt was coming from that the Democrats were using to feed to the FBI.”

Henry again went back to the “coup” rhetoric and asked Nunes if he believes it.

“There’s no question that it’s a coup,” Nunes said. “I’ve called it in the past a paper coup. Nobody’s rising up arms against the government, but when they started out at the very beginning of Congress talking about impeaching the president, nearly every mainstream media outlet, nearly every professional that you see in Washington in the swamp there, they just didn’t like that a businessman from New York with no political experience became the president”

“Impeachment is in the Constitution,” Henry said, “so how is it a coup if Democrats are going through the procedures that were set up by the Framers?”

Nunes said a “credible impeachment” would follow precedent, arguing that “both parties have whatever witnesses they want” and subpoena power, and adding that it should be a “fair process” for the president.

