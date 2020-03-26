Fox News’ Harris Faulkner stopped Kellyanne Conway when the White House counselor tried to use an interview to take shots at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Conway appeared on Outnumbered Overtime, where she was asked about how President Donald Trump is dealing with the ongoing public health and economic woes from the coronavirus. As she talked up the Trump Administration’s efforts to acquire and distribute crucial medical supplies, Conway eventually resumed her Wednesday night attack on de Blasio for not taking greater action against the virus weeks ago.

“I do think it’s very disappointing that the mayor of New York City himself was riding the Subway on March 5th and telling people to go out on the town…” Conway said. Faulkner interrupted that statement to say “Kellyanne, I’m going to stop you on the politics.”

“It’s not politics,” Conway insisted. “It’s that we have a very dire situation in New York City. That is not politics. I think it was politics to say go out…”

“We do have a dire situation,” Faulkner interjected again. The conversation got back on track shortly afterwards with a focus on the Senate’s massive new economic relief plan.

Watch above, via Fox News.

