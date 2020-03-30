Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld clashed with co-host Juan Williams prior to today’s White House coronavirus briefing over President Donald Trump’s response.

Gutfeld swiped at the media coverage of the president’s suggestion of an Easter timeline before saying people — especially those in the media — should think more about helping those who don’t have the luxury of being able to wait at home.

Williams agreed with Gutfeld about how “our sacrifices aren’t anywhere near” people struggling on a day to day basis.

He went on to knock Trump for “retracting that ‘let’s all go to church on Easter, pack churches’ thing,” saying there’s no question POTUS was “slow to react” and is now taking steps he should’ve taken earlier.

Gutfeld then went off on Williams and said, “Your armchair quarterbacking is so tiresome, Juan. Apparently, you have all the answers. You have all the answers! I would like to go back to find those answers you have, Juan Maybe you can show them to me! It’s just infuriating! Everybody can say what you’re saying!”

He said Trump’s Easter timeline was clearly aspirational dnd not set in stone.

Williams brought up comments Trump made early on about how this was “totally under control.”

“What did you say January 22nd, Juan? You were too busy getting high off impeachment fumes!” Gutfeld retorted. “President Juan Williams, you should run — clearly you know more than the experts.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

