Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett offered a vociferous defense of President Donald Trump, blasting the anonymous intelligence community whistleblower who reportedly filed a complaint against Trump as an “unelected, inferior employee” who has no right to “second guess what the president is doing.”

Jarrett has established a reputation for being a staunch supporter of the president, having written a best-selling book The Russia Hoax, that made a number of false claims while defending Trump against the Special Counsel investigation. While guest hosting Lou Dobbs Tonight on Friday, both Jarrett and Harmeet Dhillon went on the attack over the emerging scandal that Trump reportedly solicited the Ukrainian president to investigate former vice president and potential 2020 rival Joe Biden for corruption.

“Article II of the Constitution gives the president sweeping authority to negotiate with foreign leaders to make demands, indeed, to make promises,” Jarrett said. “It does not grant power to an unelected, inferior employee of the federal government to second guess what the president is doing or approve or disprove of what he’s doing. Would you agree?”

“Absolutely,” Dhillon agreed. She official also tried to discredit the whistleblower by repeating the president’s baseless claim about the supposed political agenda of the still-anonymous intelligence official. “What is more likely, Gregg, is that this is a partisan effort to undermine the president from the swamp. Somebody who is probably leaking and using this as a cover to do so. We’ve seen dozens of examples of this in this administration’s history. I am looking at this accusation with a bleary and jaundiced eye.”

Dhillon went on to bash the press for failing to cover the story of Joe Biden’s alleged efforts to stop a Ukrainian investigation into his son, Hunter, a misleading claim that the Washington Post’s Fact-Checker gave Three Pinocchios.

“[The media] hate the president and they are willing to give a pass to anybody who criticizes him,” she complained to Jarrett. “Who knows what the whistleblower is doing behind the scenes?”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

