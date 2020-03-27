Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld on The Five Friday evening ripped former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over a joke she posted to Twitter aimed at President Donald Trump – the co-host riffed that Clinton should “rot in hell” over the tweet.

Clinton captioned the tweet, “He [Trump] did promise ‘America First,’” alongside a link to a New York Times article.

“I can’t believe I’m going to say, there are no words for Hillary Clinton,” Gutfeld riffed.

The Fox News co-host continued, “She’s not only stole this joke, it’s not even a good joke, and the joke is based on the suffering of others. I would say she should rot in hell, but I think she’s already there.”

“When you look at people suffering — by the way the infection rates are increasing because we are testing more and these are people that really wanted more testing so you will actually see more infection rates. But, if you see that as an opportunity to direct attention to yourself on social media, you are what scientists would call a scumbag, and you are somebody that we will not forget.”

“When this is all over and done with…she’s going to fall on the villain side, and I’m not going to forget it,” Gutfeld concluded.

