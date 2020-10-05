Fox’s Harris Faulkner Calls Guest ‘Heartless’ For Saying Trump Campaign Was ‘Negligent’ in Handling of Coronavirus

Fox News host Harris Faulkner called Jenna Arnold, a national organizer for the Women’s March, “heartless” for saying that President Donald Trump’s campaign team was “negligent” in their handling of the coronavirus.

Faulkner asked Arnold what she thought of the fact that the Trump campaign will be holding events, featuring the first family and Vice President Mike Pence as Trump’s stand-ins, despite the president’s positive coronavirus diagnosis.

“My reaction is what a disappointment it is for the Trump campaign that they have to completely re-think about what their strategy has to be going into the final weeks of this,” Arnold said. “Covid isn’t something that is inevitable for everyone, this a behavior-based, response for people taking necessary precautions, and the Biden campaign has done that, so had all the Democrats and everyone who’s volunteering so they just don’t have to navigate this particular obstacle like the Trump campaign does because they were negligent in how they were treating this very very deadly, very scary virus.”

“Wow, I gotta step in there,” Faulkner said, interrupting Arnold. “I gotta tell you, Covid-19 does not care how you vote. And God forbid anybody on the Biden campaign or the Trump campaign or in their inner circles would get this disease.”

Arnold agreed with Faulkner, but the host kept going, eventually calling Arnold “heartless.”

“I don’t know. If you want to re-address that because if that gets clipped the way you left it, you sound a little heartless,” Faulkner said.

Arnold clarified that she hopes everyone infected with the coronavirus recovers quickly, noting that Trump and his team are reportedly doing well.

“What I will say is that this is an obstacle that many people aren’t having to navigate because they are taking necessary precautions and I’m not sure that was necessarily reflected by the current administration and what a disappointment when we could be talking about the issues,” she added.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]