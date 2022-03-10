Fox’s Harris Faulkner Delivers Heart-Wrenching Report on ‘Graphic and Disturbing’ Images of Mass Graves in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner began her show Thursday with somber reporting out of Ukraine, detailing the latest Russian atrocities in the country and the suffering of the people of Mariupol.

Faulkner began by recounting the horrific events of the day before: “Just yesterday — a maternity hospital — bombed.”

“Breaking news as it happened this hour and now more pictures. Children and moms who were even in labor, some of them they fear are buried beneath the rubble. It has been almost 24 hours. They can’t get to everybody but they’re trying. So far, at least three people confirmed dead, including a child,” she continued in a somber tone.

“I want the warn you now the images that have come in that you are about to see are graphic and disturbing and so we want to give everybody in a room just a chance to pull away who might be a young person that you want to protect,” she continued, before images of mass graves and dead bodies appeared on the screen.

“People in Mariupol, again, are having to bury the dead, their loved ones, their neighbors, in mass graves,” she continued.

“They want to say goodbye quickly and not leave them above ground because we know the grotesque reality is animals come. They want to do the respectful thing now. The constant slaughter is making private burials impossible,” Faulkner continued.

“Putin’s forces have killed some 1,200 people in that one city alone according to the Ukrainian government. Ukraine’s President Zelensky is calling it genocide,” she continued, before playing remarks from the Zelensky.

