Fox’s Hegseth Absolutely Loses it Over Fetterman: ‘A Slob Who Got Elected as a Zombie’ and ‘We Look Like a Joke as a Country’

Fox News’ Pete Hegseth held back little as he hurled personal insults at “slob” John Fetterman (D-PA) over the senator’s casual dress.

On Sunday, Fox & Friends repeatedly covered an article by New York Post reporter Jon Levine — who chronicled his efforts to access upscale New York City restaurants wearing a hoodie, shorts and sneakers a la Fetterman, amid the ongoing uproar over the U.S. Senate’s newly-relaxed dress code to accommodate him.

Rachel Campos-Duffy argued Fetterman’s casual clothes show a lack of respect for Congress as an institution. From there, Hegseth took things up a couple of notches:

He’s just a slob. He’s a slob who got elected as a zombie in Pennsylvania. Now he’s a senator and everyone knows it’s a joke. He even knows its a joke. His family looks like a joke. The Democratic party looks like a joke for putting him on the dais in that outfit. We look like a joke as a country.

Campos-Duffy followed up by saying Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, deserves “shame” for not telling him to dress for the Senate.

“Even just a shirt and pants! Put on some pants,” she said.

The pleas of Fox & Friends are unlikely to persuade Fetterman — seeing as he has mocked the outrage over his clothes while fundraising off of it.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com