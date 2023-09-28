Fox’s Hegseth Confronts Newsom In Debate Spin Room: Is Biden Holding You Back?

Fox News host Pete Hegseth this week asked California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom if President Joe Biden is holding him back from running for president in 2024, and whether if he were to run he’d rather face ex-president Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a debate.

After the Wednesday night GOP debate on Fox News, Hegseth ran into Newsom in the spin room and asked him a couple of questions for Thursday’s Fox and Friends.

First he asked about the debate, and whether the governor would rather face off against Trump or sometimes second place frontrunner DeSantis after watching the Republican candidates spar, and Newsom quickly brought up former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who garnered a lot of attention online and in the media after both of the first two debates.

“Well, I think Ron — I think, look, these guys didn’t lay a glove on Trump,” said Newsom. “And Nikki Haley has a lot to say about Ron DeSantis lying about his executive order and his anti-fracking stance and his anti-oil drilling stance.”

Newsom said the whole debate was “a nothingburger,” a view with which even moderator Dana Perino seems to have some agreement.

“Do you feel like Biden’s holding you back from running ?” Hegseth then asked.

Though Newsom has demurred on the subject of running instead of Biden, polling shows most Democrats favor the idea of a challenger or replacing Biden at the top of the ticket, and Newsom’s name has come up many times for the role. Again to Hegseth, Newsom obliquely declined to definitively jump in.

“No,” Newsom replied. “Are you kidding?”

“I’m enthusiastically passionate about promoting the Biden, not only agenda, but the great implementation, which is his second term, and having his back,” he said. “Character, decency. And I’m an old-fashioned guy, I believe in a little loyalty.”

HEGSETH: I assume you’re a big fan of Fox and Friends. NEWSOM: I am. I watch you guys all, come on, it’s Fox! I’m here. HEGSETH: Who would you rather debate President Trump or Ron DeSantis after watching? NEWSOM: Well, I think Ron, I think, look, these guys didn’t lay a glove on Trump. And Nikki Haley has a lot to say about Ron DeSantis lying about his executive order and his anti-fracking stance and his anti-oil drilling stance. But it was a nothingburger. Objectively. And I know I’m the spin guy, and I know I’m a Democrat, but Biden won. I thought it was a good night for Biden. HEGSETH: Do you feel like Biden’s holding you back from running? NEWSOM: No. Are you kidding? I’m enthusiastically passionate about promoting the Biden, not only agenda, but the great implementation, which is his second term, and having his back. Character, decency. And I’m an old-fashioned guy, I believe in a little loyalty. HEGSETH: Governor, thank you. Come back to Fox and Friends any time. HEGSETH: You heard the governor there, guys. He’s a big fan of Fox and Friends. So you guys should book him soon to come on the program.

Watch the clip above via Fox News Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com