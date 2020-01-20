On the debut of Bill Hemmer Reports this afternoon, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer spoke with Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and asked him about recent polling about how POTUS is faring with suburban women.

Hemmer noted how Fox News’ 2016 exit poll found Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton among suburban voters 49% to 45%, with suburban women preferring Clinton 51% to 44%.

Last month, Hemmer noted, a Fox News poll found that.55% of suburban voters disapprove of the president’s job performance, compared to 44% who approve, while the gap with suburban women has widened — 61% percent disapprove of his performance and only 37% approve.

“He’s down by a whopping 24 points. How come?” Hemmer asked.

“Those are different measurements also,” Parscale responded. “You’re measuring one on a ballot, and you’re measuring one on approval. Those are different things… We still have a candidate to run against.”

He touted their internal polling numbers and pointed to good economic figures he said female voters would take into consideration in November.

“If that’s the case, Brad, why are numbers not different then?” Hemmer asked. “Down 24 is substantial.”

“I just don’t think those numbers are right,” Parscale said, again arguing that the calculus will be different when the Democrats select a nominee Trump can run against.

