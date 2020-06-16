Fox News’ Bill Hemmer spoke with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about ongoing coronavirus concerns, even bringing up the visibility of leaders like Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Hemmer spoke with McEnany first about the executive order on policing before moving on to the upcoming Trump rally and the concerns about holding such a big indoor event while the pandemic continues.

He asked if an outdoor venue is being considered. McEnany said that’s a question for the campaign.

Hemmer also noted the spike in cases in Florida recently and the op-ed written by Vice President Mike Pence dismissing the idea of a “second wave.” Given that the Republican National Convention is now set for Florida, Hemmer asked McEnany about the level o concern.

“We’re convinced it will be a safe convention,” she responded. “We will ensure that all those who attend will be safe.”

She acknowledged the spikes happening right now but said the stats are encouraging and showing the country is “heading in the right direction.”

“Will we see Drs. Birx and Fauci any time soon?” Hemmer asked. “Because they seem to have disappeared.”

McEnany said they’re still “hard at work” and that she’s “constantly gathering information from them.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

