Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer spoke with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Tuesday afternoon and asked her about the potential political impact of coronavirus.

Hemmer brought up a Wall Street Journal op-ed saying, “The virus can’t be bluffed or bullied and will soon become his greatest adversary.” So he asked McDaniel, “How big of a threat do you see that to his presidency today?”

McDaniel said the president is taking this seriously and touted the work the White House coronavirus task force has done and applauded Trump’s actions specifically.

“Just a few weeks ago, the economy was the strongest message,” Hemmer said. “This is a great unknown and I’m just trying to understand how factor in the possibility of this global economic pool taking away a strong issue from him in an election year.”

McDaniel said the economy has continued to be strong before emphasizing “the leadership of the president” during this crisis.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

