Fox News hosts Steve Hilton and Jessica Tarlov clashed on Tuesday during a heated discussion over alleged Democratic reluctance in working with President Donald Trump to resolve America’s immigration issues.

The spat came during an Outnumbered conversation about an immigration reform proposal from Congressional Democrats that will supposedly protect DACA and offer migrants pathways to citizenship. Tarlov defended the bill while her colleagues pummeled it by suggesting Democrats drafted it for political optics — with Republicans and Trump highly unlikely to approve.

Hilton, the day’s #OneLuckyGuy of the day, said the matter comes down to “real and believable border security,” which he defined as Trump’s demanded border wall. Melissa Francis suggested that Democrats are refusing to negotiate on the legislation, and are sticking with a “meaningless” bill that “has no hope of becoming a law.”

Tarlov tried to get her counterpoints in, but her panel colleagues repeatedly overrode her to say Democrats will never sit down for a deal if it gives Trump an opportunity to claim a legislative win.

“That’s not true!” Tarlov cried out amid the din.

Hilton got back in to say “Democrats don’t want the other side” of the negotiation, and Tarlov countered with an incredulous “like Republicans do?!”

“Democrats simply don’t want the border security part of it to happen because they don’t want to control immigration,” Hilton said.

“That’s because you think it’s only happening with a wall,” Tarlov shot back.”There are a number of Republicans who live on border states who don’t [believe in the wall].”

