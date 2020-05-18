Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz called President Donald Trump’s social media presence a “significant advantage” in the 2020 election, calling out presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for his “boring” feed.”

Kurtz and Fox Host Dana Perino first addressed Barack Obama’s jab at the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during his virtual commencement address on Sunday, noting that reporters were automatically ready for the president’s rebuttal.

“Barack Obama is the most popular figure in the Democratic party — he has a huge megaphone,” Kurtz said on Monday’s The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino. “In my view, he is walking a fine line between mildly criticizing Trump and being so aggressive that he overshadows Joe Biden.”

Perino guessed that the former president was responding to Trump’s incessant bashing of the Obama administration because Biden has refused to do so himself.

Kurtz then claimed the Biden campaign is “trying to resist the temptation” of Trump’s Twitter jeers in order to avoid “playing on the other guy’s turf.”

“By the way, his social media is so boring, and so anemic, that it almost never makes news, let alone responds to Trump,” he added. “I think that’s the significant advantage for the president.”

Perino faulted Biden for failing to respond to the president’s online taunting, adding that she hasn’t figured out his campaign’s message, despite being months away from the election.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]