Fox’s Howard Kurtz Rips Jorge Ramos After ABC Debate: Was Clearly Biased, ‘Kind of an Embarrassment’ to Network?

On Fox News’ MediaBuzz this morning, Howard Kurtz blasted Univision anchor Jorge Ramos for his performance as one of the moderators of ABC’s Democratic primary debate last week.

Kurtz brought up a number of Ramos’ questions before saying, “‘How is Jorge Ramos able to sit on that ABC panel and crusade? And is that kind of an embarrassment to the network?”

The Federalist’s Ben Domenech said, “He was saying all of these things that are so opinionated and so aggressive and suggesting — offering all these different defenses up. You can’t put someone who is that strong of an advocacy role on a debate panel and expect it to go well.”

Kurtz asked why no one in the mainstream media is calling out Ramos for being to opinionated when “Fox can’t host a DNC debate because it’s so biased.”

Jeanne Zaino took issue with networks hosting debates in the first place instead of independent organizations.

Kurtz made a point of adding, “Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum and Chris Wallace would be a lot more solid journalists than an opinionated person like Jorge Ramos.”

