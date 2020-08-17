Fox’s Janice Dean Skewers Gov. Cuomo at NY Senate Forum After Being Disinvited From Nursing Home Death Hearing: My Presence ‘Makes Some People Uncomfortable’

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean filleted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) as she gave virtual testimony against his nursing home policies,﻿ which she holds responsible for the deaths of her parents-in-law.

Dean participated in a forum hosted by New York State Senate Republicans on Monday, which comes a week after she was disinvited from a public hearing on New York’s nursing home deaths from the coronavirus pandemic. Dean has become one of the most vocal critics for how Cuomo handled the health crisis, and New York Republican lawmakers told her she was previously disinvited from the hearing because her presence would’ve made things “uncomfortable.”

“When I heard the New York State was having hearings about the coronavirus nursing home tragedy that took the lives of thousands of seniors, including my husband’s parents, I knew I had to try to get my voice heard to tell the story of my son’s grandparents, whose deaths may have been prevented,” Dean said to the virtual forum.

In her testimony, Dean told the forum of how in-laws were in declining health over the last few years, but she became steadily more emotional as she recalled how they both died of complications related to Covid-19. Dean also raised her objections to several elements she observed from New York’s policies for senior living facilities, and she asserted that the state’s death toll has been improperly counted.

Our grief and confusion turned to anger as we learned more about how elder care homes were turned into death traps. Our most vulnerable loved ones could not protect themselves. My family’s story is not based on politics, as some might have you believe. And apparently my appearance here today makes some people uncomfortable, but I don’t think it’s me they’re uncomfortable with. It’s the cover up and the truth that happened in New York nursing homes. If anyone has the right to feel uncomfortable, it’s the thousands of family members who lost loved ones, many who would still be here today if they were better protected at a time when they were most vulnerable.

Dean continued by calling for further investigation into New York’s coronavirus management, saying “We need honest answers about why there was an order to put over 6,300 Covid positive patients into nursing homes for 46 days and why there did not need to be a test for incoming patients prior to admission or readmission.”

“If [Cuomo] has nothing to hide, why would he not welcome any and all investigations with regards to the nursing home tragedy?” Dean said. “It wasn’t long ago that Governor Cuomo said, quote, I assume full responsibility. And if you are upset by what we have done, be upset by me. We are still upset. We are outraged…This should not be about politics. It’s about accountability for what happened to our parents and our grandparents who trusted us to look out for them.”

Watch above.

