Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz criticized the New York Times for their “tepid” coverage of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) sexual harassment allegations — only to get reminded by Gillian Turner that they actually broke the news of Charlotte Bennett’s claims.

The New York Times published an interview with Bennett, one of Cuomo’s former aides, on Saturday, in which she accused Cuomo of sexually harassing her multiple times.

“Ms. Bennett, 25, said the most unsettling episode occurred on June 5, when she was alone with Mr. Cuomo in his State Capitol office,” read the Times piece.

“In a series of interviews this week, she said the governor had asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.”

Apparently unsatisfied with the Times’ breaking news report, Chaffetz took aim at media outlets for failing to hold the governor accountable.

“We will see what the media does. They’ve been very tepid in doing this. Only the New York Post the handful of others have covered this with a seriousness that it takes,” he said. “The New York Times and other big media outlets have been far behind.”

Turner then cut in to remind Chaffetz that the Times “broke that story.”

“We wouldn’t even be talking about it without The New York Times,” she added. “Just pointing that out.”

Chaffetz went on to claim that they were “slow to the mark” despite the fact that they were actually the first media outlet to report on Bennett’s accusations.

“I hope the investigation is taken seriously,” he added. “We will see if there are other victims because usually there is a pattern here — and now we’ve one, now we’ve got two, and now we’ve got how many other ones?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

