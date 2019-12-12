Fox News’ Jason Chaffetz argued people don’t know what President Donald Trump did wrong as the president faces impeachment for allegedly pressuring a foreign country for personal benefit.

Host Melissa Francis asked Chaffetz say what he thinks both sides are thinking about how impeachment is going, asking him to be “as objective as you can possibly be.”

“I don’t think it’s going well,” the former Republican congressman replied. “It is really difficult, not only for members, but people at home if I said to you really quickly, ‘Tell me exactly what the president did wrong? What law did he break? What did he do?’ Most people cannot articulate that.” Chaffetz added he thinks the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are “too broad.”

“Abuse of power, what is that? Like what did they do?” Chaffetz asked.

House Democrats accuse Trump of “soliciting the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that would benefit his reelection, harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and influence the 2020 United States Presidential election to his advantage,” according to the House Judiciary’s proposed articles of impeachment concerning the abuse of power charge.

Francis in turn, praised the format of the hearings.

“It was very interesting to hear both sides,” she said. “It seemed like they have their best players out there trying to make their case on both sides and if you really didn’t have your mind made up and you really wanted to sit there and listen to the arguments on both sides. In my opinion that was one of the best opportunities we had in to hear both sides joust and try to make their case.”

