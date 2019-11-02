Fox News host Jeanine Pirro told House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) that Republicans are not defending President Donald Trump enough in a brief but noticeable aside.

Pirro was defending Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he was accused of putting undue pressure on Ukraine for his political gain.

“We have a treaty with Ukraine where we have the right to have our Attorney General Bill Barr discuss with them any information or evidence that involves criminal activity,” Pirro said.

“There was no quid pro quo,” Scalise said. “In fact President Trump was carrying out his duty to make sure they are rooting out corruption in Ukraine and he was congratulating President Zelensky on a platform of rooting out corruption. Zelensky even thanked President Trump for selling them the javelin missiles that allows them to stand up to Russia.”

Then Pirro appeared to fault Scalise and other Republicans for not going after President Barack Obama.

“With all due respect congressman, I’ve got to ask you: you guys don’t fight the way the Democrats fight,” Pirro said. “You had the goods–when Obama isn’t selling what he agreed to sell and Russia and he’s defending Russia when they are taking out the defense system over the Ukraine. It’s frustrating for Americans to watch this.”

According to Foreign Policy, the Obama Administration drew criticism when it refused to provide missile weapons to Ukraine – but the admin did commit over $600 million in security assistance and military equipment.

Pirro then moved on to ask Scalise about passing a drug pricing bill without having him respond.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]