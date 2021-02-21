Fox News’ Jedediah Bila suggested former President Donald Trump not use his upcoming speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to further enflame political tensions around the country.

As Fox & Friends spoke on Sunday about the Trump administration policies that have been undone by President Joe Biden, the conversation shifted to how Trump will “certainly maintain a strong guiding voice on what the Republican Party will be.” Since Trump’s CPAC speech will be his first public speaking appearance since leaving office, Bila said she expects the ex-president will comment on his successor, but added, “I would urge some caution.”

It’s very hard for an ex-president who has just left the presidency to not be critical of a president that comes in and is now undoing all of his stuff. I’m sure that President Trump felt really strongly about those issues and was really passionate about those decisions and felt that he was representing a lot of people in making them. So it’s really hard to get on stage so soon after and not create a divisive speech…But the timing needs to be thought about a little bit. The country’s really divided right now. We just had the Capitol riots. Everyone’s kind of at each other’s throats. So if anything, I’m hoping that that message is one of positivity, of coming together, but it’s hard. That is not easy to do when you’re an ex-president and you’re in the initial moments of leaving office.

Pete Hegseth followed up after that, railing against the ex-president being “cancelled” on Twitter. That move came after months of Trump spreading false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Watch above, via Fox News.

