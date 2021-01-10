Fox News’ Jedidiah Bila emphasized the unavoidable reality that President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election are the very reason why his supporters have been driven to anger (and now actual violence) against the process.

Fox & Friends spoke to Joey Jones on Sunday about the efforts by Democrats to remove Trump from office early and restrict his executive powers in the time he has left. This comes in the aftermath of Trump inciting his supporters before they launched a failed attempt to take over the U.S. Capitol Building and prevent Congress from certifying the election of President-Elect Joe Biden.

“If President Trump fanned the flames of fear, this is pouring fuel on it,” Jones responded. He continued by slamming Democrats as “opportunists,” claimed “I don’t think anyone at that rally was tryin to incite this,” and argued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “will hurt our country” with her efforts against Trump.

Again, this comes after Trump riled up his supporters ahead of their attempt to overthrow the government by force, which Jones acknowledged was a “terrible” event.

Bila responded after that by noting that even as the public debate about incitement and impeachment continues, “the reality is that the country is broken.”

“You have a bunch of people throughout the country, millions of people who believe that the election was stolen and rigged,” Bila said. “I would contend that was because they were lied to. Others may feel differently about it. Regardless, they believe it.”

Pete Hegseth, Bila’s co-host, is among those who’ve continued to spread the notion that “the entire system is rigged” even after the Capitol insurrection. He seemed to smirk at Bila’s comments about Trump’s lies about the election, but Bila re-stressed her point on Twitter and put the blame squarely on the president:

The talking point “Many Trump voters feel their votes didn’t count” can’t be stated without also citing the reason—that they were lied to by the President over & over. It’s awful & I’m angry as hell that anyone was lied to about a stolen election, but it happened. That’s reality. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) January 10, 2021

Watch above, via Fox News.

