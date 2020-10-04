Fox & Friends weekend host Jedediah Bila came out in favor of letting moderators control the microphones after the first debate of the 2020 presidential election.

Bila joined Howard Kurtz’s Sunday panel, where the MediaBuzz host asked for her reaction to the “sort of unwatchable” debate Fox News’ Chris Wallace moderated between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The conversation comes as the Commission on Presidential Debates is thinking about putting new rules in place to avert the chaos seen during the first one, and Bila spoke in support of letting the moderators cut the mics on the candidates.

“Did they both interrupt each other? Yes. Was there poor behavior on both parts at times? Absolutely. If I were Chris Wallace, I would have really wanted to be able to cut the mics,” Bila said. “It left me feeling like the debate moderator should be able to cut the mics because Chris Wallace wasn’t sent there to be a hall monitor for a bunch of third graders. He was sent there to moderate a presidential debate.”

Bila previously noted that Trump was more disruptive last week on the debate stage than Biden was. She drew an equivalence between the two, however, as she said “if you agree to the debate rules ahead of time — and this goes for both parties — you should be held to that standard. They should’ve followed the rules.”

“[The people are] trying to figure out who to vote for here,” she said, “and to look like you’re dealing with two people who were toddlers, I mean, that’s just not a good situation.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

