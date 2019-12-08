Fox News’ Chris Wallace and Jennifer Griffin seemed to agree when they discussed how Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s incoming report might not please President Donald Trump.

Wallace had Griffin and Karl Rove on Fox News Sunday to discuss reports saying Horowitz determined that the FBI had a legitimate basis to investigate the Trump 2016 campaign’s possible connection to Russia’s election interference efforts. Wallace brought up Horowitz’s expected findings as he asked Griffin, “What does that do to all the conspiracy talk that we hear from the right?”

Griffin expected it to be “really difficult” for Trump because “I think he is going to be disappointed from what we seen of the initial leaks of the drafts.”

Griffin proceeded to note that Attorney General William Barr selected prosecutor John Durham to conduct his own investigation on the Trump-Russia probe, and yet, Durham reportedly found no evidence contradicting Horowitz.

“So Durham seems to be agreeing with Horowitz, and when Horowitz makes his findings tomorrow that they were not spying on the Trump campaign, that they had a reason to open this FBI investigation, I think the president will be disappointed.”

Rove agreed with Wallace’s question about how Horowitz’s findings could undermine the “conspiracy theories” about the probe, though he and Griffin went on to disagree about whether it’s likely any FISA abuses related to the probe will be revealed.

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

