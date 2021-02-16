Fox News’ Jesse Watters said Tuesday that the public fight between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump is concerning for the immediate future of the Republican party.

After voting to acquit Trump, McConnell excoriated Trump over the Capitol riots this past Saturday, leading to Trump putting out a statement Tuesday afternoon going on a tear against McConnell.

Watters said on The Five that McConnell was “very skillful” in how he worked with Trump for four years, but that “when it became clear that Donald Trump was not going to win the election, Mitch dumped him, and I guess personally he was very offended by what went down with regards to how he saw Trump’s role in the Capitol riot.”

“And now there’s a ton of bad blood.”

He encouraged viewers to read the “explosive statement” before adding the following:

“What I’m worried about is in the next two, three, four years, Trump plays troublemaker with the primaries and the midterms, he plays kingmaker, the guy can raise a ton of money and is no doubt the most powerful force in the Republican party and on the cutting edge of grassroots Republican politics. I do worry that this battle will cause harm to the party and divide the party and let Democrats come in and take advantage.”

Greg Gutfeld agreed and said that if you have the Democratic party, the Republican party, and a potential new party that Trump starts, “the Dems are going to win every time” unless they fracture too.

There has to be a reconciliation… before the next election or the Republican party will meet a buzzsaw and they will never be the same,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

