Fox News liberal contributor Jessica Tarlov invoked Donald Trump‘s history with birtherism as she condemned the president for his racially-charged attacks against his Democratic enemies in Congress on Monday morning.

The condemnation came on America’s Newsroom, where Tarlov sat opposite GOPAC chairman David Avella as they discussed how Trump seemingly told Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar to “go back” where they came from. Bill Hemmer suggested that Trump “threw Nancy Pelosi a lifeline” by distracting from the house speaker’s disagreement with the progressive wing, but Avella disagreed, saying the impact of Trump’s tweets amounted to reignited demands for impeachment.

When Tarlov got in, she didn’t hesitate to call Trump’s remarks a “disgusting,” “racist” attack on the four congresswomen, three of whom were born in America while Omar came to the country as a Somalian child refugee.

“This is the next round of birtherism,” Tarlov said. “The focus needs to be on the President of the United States of America using racist tropes against people of color in this country and that is why his approval rating can never get past a certain level. We keep going back to this: the Central Park Five, birtherism. It is unacceptable.”

Avella countered that Democrats “say far more hateful things” about Trump while ignoring Tarlov asking him if what the president said was racist. He continued to speak of how the commotion will exacerbate Democratic division about impeaching Trump, and that Republicans will reap the benefit if they take the progressive wind and “focus on their bad ideas.”

“None of these women are running for president,” Tarlov said, reentering the conversation. “Republicans would love to make 2020 about AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Presley to some degree. It’s about the people running for president and this president’s policies.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com