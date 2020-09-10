Fox’s Jessica Tarlov Clashes With Harris Faulkner After She Calls Out Trump Administration for Lying About Coronavirus

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and Jessica Tarlov clashed on Outnumbered after Tarlov accused President Donald Trump’s administration of lying about his downplaying of the coronavirus.

On Bob Woodward’s new book, which reveals Trump downplayed the coronavirus in February despite knowing the danger, Tarlov said, “This is a problem for the Trump administration because he is on tape.”

“Last week we spent all this time talking about whether anonymous sourcing — even if it was confirmed by multiple outlets, including Fox News — was legitimate. Now you have the president in his own voice, saying, ‘I purposely downplayed it, I know it’s airborne, I know it’s more serious than the flu,'” she declared. “That’s a very serious thing that he held back, and Mike Pence as well was in that briefing on January 28th with Robert O’Brien, and he didn’t tell the American people.”

Tarlov continued, “They took an hour yesterday, in terms of pushing back the press briefing, to figure out what they were going to say, and Kayleigh McEnany and team decided on, ‘He didn’t want to panic us.’ That is a lie.”

“Woah,” Faulkner interjected, as Tarlov continued.

“Donald Trump’s entire presidency is based on fear and panic, whether it’s migrant caravans, Antifa, anarchists riding on an airplane, or Cory Booker coming to destroy the suburbs,” Tarlov said. “The president feeds off fear and panic, and they’re in complete spin mode about how to fix this.”

Faulkner said, “Jessica, I’m going to step in there, before we call the White House press — and not we, you — calling people liars for the intent, it actually has been said… the president has already talked about… he’s admitted that yes he downplayed this, he didn’t want to panic anybody.”

“I mean, that is on tape, so I don’t know where you’re getting the lie from, but let’s move on,” she concluded, as Tarlov remarked, “Well the lie is on his Twitter feed this morning.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]