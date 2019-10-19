Fox’s Jessica Tarlov Defends Hillary Clinton, Slams Tulsi Gabbard for Going on Tucker Carlson’s Show

Liberal Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov had it out with Jedediah Bila over the roiling Hillary Clinton feud with Tulsi Gabbard, and slammed Gabbard for taking her case to Tucker Calrson’s audience instead of “to her voters.”

On Saturday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends Saturday, Bila and Tarlov talked about the back-and-forth between Secretary Clinton — who suggested in an interview with David Plouffe that someone fitting Gabbard’s description is being “groomed” for a third-party run and is a “favorite of the Russians” — and Gabbard — who first fired back on Twitter, and then took her case to Tucker Carlson Friday night.

“This is really outrageous to me, what Hillary Clinton did,” Bila said, adding that “she has no evidence” that Gabbard is a “Russian asset.”

“Well if you listen to the interview, she didn’t call Tulsi Gabbard a Russian asset,” Tarlov responded, adding “She did say that about Jill Stein, her comment about Tulsi Gabbard was she was a favorite of the Russians.”

“What she saying is that Russia is grooming her, though,” Bila said.

Tarlov replied that “No, actually David Plouffe’s question was what do you think is going to be happening for 2020, what are the Republicans going to do,” and that Clinton “said that the Republicans are grooming Tulsi Gabbard, not that the Russians are.”

Bila objected to Clinton criticizing a military veteran like Gabbard, and asked how this is helpful.

“Hillary did not allege that Tulsi Gabbard is in cahoots with the Russians at all,” Tarlov said, and added that Gabbard’s campaign “is being supported by alt-right figures, right-wing conspiracy theorists like Mike Cernovich, white supremacists like Richard Spencer.”

“Consider what happened last night,” she continued. “Hillary Clinton lobs this attack on Tulsi Gabbard, she responds on Twitter calling Hillary the queen of all warmongers, then the first place that she goes is Tucker Carlson’s show. Fox has a diverse audience, there are some liberals that are watching, but she also made people who could potentially vote for her in Iowa wait over an hour so that she could go on TV with Tucker to make her case.”

The segment concluded with Bila noting that Secretary Clinton’s remarks were condemned by many people across the political spectrum, and Tarlov reiterated that Gabbard should have taken her case to Democratic voters, not Carlson’s audience.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

