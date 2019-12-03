Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov stumped Pete Hegseth by pointing out that as much as he criticizes The New York Times, many of the Fox host’s “favorite conspiracy” theories have emanated from the paper.

During a discussion of Bloomberg News’ decision not to do investigative reporting on former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg — or any of his Democratic rivals — the co-hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered suggested outlets like The New York Times and the Washington Post hire away those reporters.

But Hegseth was skeptical that such hires would make any difference, saying “It’s already what they are anyway, find me a meaningful hard-hitting report at the New York times oor the Washington Post or Bloomberg have done.”

“Are you kidding me?” a stunned Tarlov said. “Your favorite — Uranium one came from, Hillary’s emails came from them.”

The Uranium One story was reported extensively by The New York Times in 2015, and was then famously and thoroughly debunked by Shepard Smith on Fox News (prior to his departure from the network). And after exhaustive coverage of Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 presidential election, the State Department completely cleared her of wrongdoing several weeks ago.

“Actually, Burisma and Biden, that came from the New York Times. Your favorite conspiracy theory came right out of the New York Times,” Tarlov continued.

“And then they stopped, and they said ‘We looked at it,” Hegseth claimed.

“That’s not true, Ken Vogel is unstoppable,” Tarlov interrupted.

Hegseth couldn’t argue with the point, as Vogel has indeed become an integral part of pushing the debunked conspiracy theory that Trump has promoted, despite Vogel’s own reporting that there is no evidence of wrongdoing on former Vice President Joe Biden’s part.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

