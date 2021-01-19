Fox News’ John Roberts wondered if Joe Biden’s nomination of Antony Blinken for Secretary of State means a return to the so-called “apology tour” of the Barack Obama era.

Roberts conducted an interview on Tuesday with outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which mostly focused on the Trump administration’s last-minute sanctions on China for their persecution of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang Province. After Pompeo implored the Biden administration to maintain a tough stance with China, Roberts turned the conversation toward Blinken’s intention to speak of “humility and confidence” when he goes before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

From Blinken’s planned remarks for his confirmation hearing:

Humility and confidence should be the flip sides of America’s leadership coin. Humility because we have a great deal of work to do at home to enhance our standing abroad. And humility because most of the world’s problems are not about us, even as they affect us.

“There are some critics who are saying this sounds like Obama redux,” Roberts said after reading the comments. “Is he going to begin with an apology tour?”

“I sure hope not,” Pompeo responded. He went on by waxing about the Trump administration’s endeavors before adding “it ought not be an America that we apologize for. We should be proud of the greatness, uniqueness and exceptionalism of the United States of America.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

