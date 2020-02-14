The Five co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Juan Williams clashed Friday over media’s coverage of President Donald Trump floating the idea to Attorney General William Barr that Roger Stone’s sentencing was “extreme” and should be reconsidered.

Gutfeld began the segment by blasting the media coverage of the the proceedings. But Williams fired back at Gutfeld, claiming he was feeding the viewers “sleeping pills.”

Gutfeld began by arguing, “This is not breaking news to me. This is called the weeds. Think about this. Step back. This is the media’s big story right now after everything from collusion to impeachment; what they have right now is a story about Bill Barr and President Trump and tweeting. That’s their big story! This reminds me when I was young and broke and I would come home and opened up the refrigerator, and there would be nothing to eat, so I made ketchup and saltine cracker sandwiches.”

“The media is trying to make something out of this. I don’t care about Roger Stone! I don’t care about any of the stuff!” Gutfeld continued.

“The media throws a new tension every single day, and we are forced to go over and check on the little baby. ‘Oh, are you okay, CNN?! What’s wrong, MSNBC?!’ It’s stupid! All you have to do is, there was a weird juror, right, the sentence was bad. Roger Stone — not a wholesome character but he needs a new trial. That’s it.”

Williams then fired back at Gutfeld stating that he was “trying to give America sleeping pills.”

“You are trying to give America sleeping pills and say it’s the media. How about it’s President Trump defying all the norms that say the Justice Department and our legal system, pillars of our great country, should not be subject to interference from a president who thinks he’s an authoritarian king,” Williams stated.

“What’s the interference again?” asked Gutfeld.

“He wants to protect his friends; he wants to protect Roger Stone and say, you should be sentenced that. Bill Barr then acts, and Bill Barr says, wait, President Trump, even me, even Bill Barr can be your buddy, says, you make my job tougher by tweeting… Is it the media?” responded Williams.

Things got more heated from there, with Gutfeld again calling it a “saltine and ketchup sandwich” and Williams saying, “There is so much going on, and you’re saying to our audience, ‘Oh, just ignore it!'”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]