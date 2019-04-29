Fox’s Juan Williams, Jesse Watters Clash After Synagogue Shooting: ‘It’s Not All Sides, It’s White Nationalist Terrorism!’

On Fox News’ The Five today, Juan Williams got heated with Jesse Watters over the issue of white nationalist terror in the U.S. following the horrific synagogue shooting this past weekend.

Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld noted how there’s been very little reporting on the shooter’s name and how that’s a sign of progress in coverage.

At one point during the discussion, Williams said, “I just can’t believe we’re not talking about white nationalism at this table.”

He said there’s a clear “epidemic of white nationalist terror” in the U.S. and if the attack “was al-Qaeda or ISIS,” the conversation would be very different.

Williams brought up stats on anti-Semitic attacks and said while he wouldn’t point fingers, “you have a situation in which lots of people who are on 8chan and all of these things identify with Trump and do think that they have been unleashed by this political environment.”

He brought up the Tree of Life synagogue shooting and the New Zealand mosque shooting to say “all of these things are related.” Gutfeld noted the church bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter.

Williams argued that there’s a reluctance in the U.S. to acknowledge domestic terrorism, and Kennedy added, “Democrats have been reluctant to condemn anti-Semitism, which I think is really critical, especially right now.”

Watters said, “It’s important to point out that the shooter in New Zealand, and the shooter in Pittsburgh, and the shooter here all said they hated Donald Trump, all right? So, Juan, be careful.”

Williams clarified again he’s not tying it to Trump directly, but said, “we have more white nationalist terror then we have seen in my lifetime, and I don’t see people calling it out. It’s an outrage.”

“I think we’re calling out hate on all sides,” Watters responded.

“No, it’s not all sides!” Williams said. “It’s white nationalist terrorism.”

“And we reject that, obviously, Juan,” Watters said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com