Townhall editor Katie Pavlich told another Fox News contributor on Monday that his fellow Democrats shouldn’t get to see the U.S. Military’s intelligence on Iran because “people like you don’t believe in intelligence.”

Pavlich and Democratic strategist Richard Fowler faced off on America’s Newsroom to talk about the criticism President Donald Trump has received for his handling of the Iran situation ever since he authorized taking out Qasem Soleimani. Fowler expressed concern that the airstrike that killed Soleimani could lead to further bloodshed if Iran seeks retaliation despite Trump’s threat to attack the country if they proceed.

“This is not about partisan politics,” Fowler said, at which point, Pavlich snidely interjected to say that “for Democrats it is.” Pavlich interrupted Fowler again to dispute him as he spoke about the increased probability of Iranian retaliation.

“We are living in a world where we got into Afghanistan and Iraq in 2003, we are still there today, and men and women are still dying today because of faulty intelligence, because of a lack of strategy,” Fowler said. “So let’s not get into the same situation again.”

“They had the right intelligence on this move,” Pavlich said, to which, Fowler interjected with “I just want to see it.”

“You’re not entitled to seeing it because people like you don’t believe in intelligence,” Pavlich continued. Fowler continued to counter her on multiple Middle Eastern policy points, and she ended the segment by insisting “President Trump has been very decisive in foreign policy. He’s not getting us into another war. Iran has been at war with us for decades, he is simply responding to attacks against Americans.”

Pavlich’s upholding of the Iran intel comes hours after Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt took a dismissive view toward those who question the intelligence on Iran and/or want to see the evidence that led to the Soleimani airstrike. Earhardt was mocked for this, mostly by those who noted that before she agreed with Trump’s decision, she barely pushed back on those who call the intelligence community the “deep state,” nor did she question the president as he disputed their findings on Russia, North Korea, Ukraine, and numerous other subjects.

