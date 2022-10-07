Fox’s Kennedy Pours Cold Water on Trick-or-Treating Scare: ‘No One Will Hand Out Fentanyl Pills on Halloween’

Fox News’s Outnumbered discussed a recent public service announcement from leading Republicans warning against rainbow fentanyl coming into the country ahead of Halloween. The topic has been a recurring one on Fox News, with hosts and even the head of the Republican National Committee warning that the pills may end up in the hands of children on Halloween – a notion host Kennedy rebutted in a sober discussion Friday.

The segment kicked off with anchor Harris Faulkner introducing the PSA from Senate Republicans.

“A dozen Republican senators have issued a warning about rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. They’ve released a PSA warning now and it warns parents that Mexican drug cartels have begun targeting children with fentanyl that looks like candy just in time for Halloween,” began Faulkner.

“A recent seizure in Connecticut found the drug stashed in Skittles and nerds packaging. And just this week in New York City, 15,000 rainbow fentanyl pills were seized, some hidden in a Lego box. Here’s the urgent message from concerned lawmakers,” added Faulkner before playing the ad.

Faulkner then asked Carley Shimkus if she thought the ad would be effective.

“Well, it’s better to have something like that than not do anything at all. So at least there is one party that’s addressing this issue and this is a huge problem,” replied Shimkus adding:

Over 100,000 people died last year because I mean, just just think about what 100,000 people look like, two, three stadiums filled with people. A majority of those deaths were because of fentanyl. And it’s not just Mexico, it’s China as well. They both together have a coherent strategy on how to get this stuff into the country. We don’t have a coherent strategy on how to keep it out. And like we said, what party in power are turning a blind eye to this? And, you know, especially is especially unfortunate because President Biden knows what drugs can do to a family. And I say that with the utmost respect. I read the emails between him and his son, his, Hunter’s drug use, ripped him apart. But he does like to lead with empathy and he does like to relate to people’s problems. And in this case, he’s not for political reasons.

Emily Compagno jumped in next, concluding, “This is a mass poisoning of Americans that is now trickling down in an attempted fashion to our children. We know they’ve already been targeted on social media and that Mexican children are being utilized by the cartels in ways. But now they’re targeting us for death. I mean, what more has to happen?”

Faulkner agreed, saying the issue is now “less of a war, because that’s something that you would fight back at. And children can’t do that. It’s more of a massacre.”

Kennedy spoke next, saying, “I have a different take on this because I see that the War on Drugs has failed. It has left death, destruction, and murder in its wake.”

“The war on drugs has created these narco-terrorist governments in Central America and South America. And what we have done so far, it hasn’t worked,” she continued, adding:

I don’t necessarily think these are targeting children because they’re actually too expensive. No one’s going to hand out fentanyl pills on Halloween by the dozens because they are so expensive, they’re for partygoers. They’re for people who are buying oxy on the street. And, you know, it’s like a lot of these are painted to look like prescription pills.

“One of the other unintended consequences is we’ve cracked down so much on prescription medication in this country that people in chronic pain no longer have the kind of access to treatment that they once did,” Kennedy added, concluding:

So what do they do when they get addicted to it? They go out on the street. So we have to have conversations with our kids about what is out there. And we have to say ‘Just say no’ doesn’t work for teenagers and kids in college.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

