President Donald Trump has been getting serious criticism today for his tweet going after Marie Yovanovitch in the middle of her testimony in today’s impeachment hearing.

As the hearing got underway, Yovanovitch actually responded as the president’s commentary was read out to her.

“Democrats and Republicans did a good job, not only of showing that she had a very impressive decades-long record, but also that she wasn’t fired, she was reassigned, and she’s still employed, and she’s teaching at Georgetown,” Kennedy said.

She argued she’d be upset if her contract was renewed weeks before she was “relieved of duty,” but asked if that’s really “a foundation for impeaching the president.”

Kennedy did say it probably wasn’t a good idea for POTUS to be tweeting:

“Should the president be tweeting at her mid-hearing? No, it makes him look like a big dumb baby. And he makes her look like a victim and if he’d just let it go, this entire — the last two days of hearings and testimony would’ve been a snoozefest.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

