Fox News news reporter Kevin Corke complained about President Joe Biden’s response to a reporter’s question about campaigning for Democrats Friday morning on Fox & Friends First, saying he “copped an attitude” in his reply.

Biden took a few questions from reporters on the White House lawn as he started his journey to Pennsylvania for a campaign stop in support of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman.

“John Fetterman is going to appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven’t been that many candidates campaigning with you. Why?” ABC News White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks asked.

“That’s not true. There have been 15! Count, kid, count! Alright?” the president responded.

“Okay, and are there going to be even more?” the reporter pressed.

“Yeah!” Biden said.

Corke introduced that clip by saying, “But once again, he copped an attitude when asked a simple question.”

After the clip aired, Corke then mocked the president, adding, “‘Count, kid, count.’ Don’t say that to me, brother.”

Corke then portrayed Democrats as “sounding the alarm,” adding, “It is important they say to connect with voters where they are. Talk about the issues that really matter to them. Meet the tough issues head-on” before citing a comment made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “Inflation is there, but it is global and not as bad as it is in some countries. We will have to message it better in the next three weeks ahead … They ain’t got nothing.”

He then followed with Senator John Kennedy saying, “President Biden’s policies have tainted, almost defiled, the American dream. Under President Biden’s policies, it is harder than ever to get ahead in our country, and it is easier than ever to do nothing.

