Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade made an unusual appearance on the weekend version of his show, during which, he trashed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his latest remarks against President Donald Trump.

After presiding over a week of explosive testimony regarding the Trump-Ukraine scandal, Schiff spoke before Democrats on Saturday in Long Beach, urging voters to help “send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from.” When Kilmeade was asked about that over the weekend, he called it a “pep rally” on Schiff’s part and said it establishes how the chairman is acting upon a partisan agenda.

“If you watch the proceedings and the monotone way he goes about them, you might see on first glance that he wants to get to the truth, but the truth comes out 3,000 miles away on the West coast,” Kilmeade said. “He is out there for a political agenda. I think if I’m Nancy Pelosi, I’m furious, because you have to go at least pretend to be there trying to be a prosecutor, trying to get to the bottom of this…Instead this is a campaign rally and a campaign promise.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

