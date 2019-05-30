Fox & Friends hailed President Donald Trump’s press scrum on Thursday amid the ongoing fallout from Robert Mueller’s statements regarding the Russia investigation.

Fox host Pete Hegseth remarked that Trump sounded “undeterred, unleashed, feeling liberated by the report” given how he trashed Mueller for saying he could not exonerate the president for obstruction of justice. As his colleagues repeated Trump’s attacks on Mueller, Brian Kilmeade remarked that Trump “refuses to look at the nuance” of Mueller’s statements, but “I don’t blame him.”

“Listen, he didn’t find anything, that’s it,” Kilmeade said.

“That means innocence,” Ainsley Earhardt seconded. “In this country, you have to be proven guilty. If there is not enough evidence to prove you guilty, you are still innocent.”

The conversation moved on to how Trump contradicted his own tweets on Thursday by walking back his admission that Russia him get elected. This led to Kilmeade acknowledging our story on Trump deleting that “awkward” tweet before reposting it to fix a spelling error. It remains a mystery why Trump reposted the tweet at all after renouncing the admission at its core.

From there, Kilmeade defended Trump’s tweet by arguing the president “doesn’t believe” Russia helped Trump win. Kilmeade agreed with Trump’s argument that Russia would be better off with President Hillary Clinton, and determined that “he’s trying to do that while saying two things I think are more salesman-y than factual.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

