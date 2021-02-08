Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade seemed indignant over President Joe Biden’s “teachers first” position with regard to reopening schools around the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fox & Friends took time on Monday to discuss Biden’s push to reopen America’s classrooms despite ongoing disputes between school districts and teachers’ unions. The segment focused on Biden’s interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell where he said the CDC would roll out new “science-based” protocols in the next few days to start reopening schools.

Kilmeade countered that school reopening protocols are already “in place,” so he accused Biden of “playing his hands close to the vest because teachers’ unions funded his campaign.”

“He actually was quoted as saying ‘I’m gonna be teachers first,'” Kilmeade said disapprovingly. “Can you imagine that? Your school policy is ‘teachers first?'”

Steve Doocy picked up from there by saying the CDC had school reopening guidelines since September of 2020. He then focused on how White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Dr. Rochelle Walensky contradicted each other over the CDC director’s suggestion that schools could reopen before all teachers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It isn’t clear where or when Biden said “teachers first,” though First Lady Jill Biden is a professional educator, the president often touts that fact to display his friendliness toward teachers, and the school reopening debate is an emerging quandary to that dynamic.

Watch above, via Fox News.

