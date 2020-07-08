Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade dug into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his reluctance to support reopening schools at the end of summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The put-down happened as Fox & Friends talked about how President Donald Trump ripped on Harvard University for taking the “easy way out” and arranging for their next semester of classes to all be taught online. Kilmeade backed up the president by saying “its inexcusable with the resources they have to customize their school for a college like that just to call it quit sends the wrong message.”

After brushing off critics calling Trump “reckless” on reopening schools against the recommendations of health experts, Kilmeade moved on to attack Cuomo for saying he’s not sure about reopening schools in the state yet. Kilmeade argued that hospitalizations have decreased considerably in recent days, so he called Cuomo “power hungry” and said “he wants to leave everybody in limbo. I think that’s inexcusable.”

“My goodness, if we are this can-do country and you have five months to get your school ready and when students — it’s so hard for students to get this and harder for them to transfer it — this is a hurdle that’s easy to clear for an industrialized country like ours,” Kilmeade said. “That’s what the president is saying. How could you throw in the towel in June?”

