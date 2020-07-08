Fox News host Brian Kilmeade rejected a claim from White House spokesman Hogan Gidley’s that life is “undoubtedly” better for Americans now than before President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, the White House deputy press secretary gushed about Trump’s performance in office, fielded questions about Kanye West, and hyped-up a campaign event the president is set to hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The president wants to go in there and talk about all the accomplishments he’s done in his first term and how he has made people’s lives better,” said Gidley. “It answers the age-old question: are you better off now than you were before? The answer undoubtedly is yes.”

Kilmeade interjected.

“Wait. With the pandemic, you know the growth is not there. You know that unemployment is still 11 percent. So you can’t really say you are better off than you were three years ago. Because, at the very least, the pandemic. So you can’t really say that, right?

“No, absolutely, of course you can say that,” Gidley said, undeterred. “Because, listen, this global pandemic hit all of us. Not just here in this country, but all across the world.”

Gidley went on to bash 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden and claim Trump’s leadership “saved almost 2 million lives in this country.”

“This economy is roaring back,” Gidley added.

