Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade snapped at Washington Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory for questioning President Donald Trump’s intent for visiting churches in the midst of the George Floyd protests.

Kilmeade’s comments came as Fox & Friends spoke to Fox News contributor Jonathan Morris on Wednesday about Trump’s visit to the St John’s Episcopal Church earlier in the week. The president’s critics and the church’s officials have slammed the president for using the site for a political photo-op just after D.C. police used munitions to forcefully remove peaceful protesters from the front of the White House.

Morris said he was “shocked” by critics accusing Trump of blasphemy, but even though he did not want to presume the intent of the photo-op, he also conceded “I do think the message should have been communicated better. I think it could have been choreographed a lot better.”

As the conversation moved on to Trump’s visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine on Tuesday, Steve Doocy brought up how Gregory slammed the event by saying “I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree.”

Morris denounced Gregory’s statement for his presumption of Trump’s intent, and he lauded the history of John Paul II before saying “I’m afraid the Democrats are really hijacking every single moral argument that there is in this country right now.” Kilmeade took this up a notch by rereading Gregory’s statement and asking “What is he looking at? What is with him?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

