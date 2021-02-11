Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade took a shot at MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow as he compared her show to the case for impeaching Donald Trump for inciting insurrection.

House impeachment managers have gone to extensive lengths to draw a connection between the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, and the former president’s fomenting of political aggression among his supporters. As Kilmeade spoke to Fox & Friends about the video evidence that’s been used against Trump, he called it “almost like the cold open to a Rachel Maddow show.”

Kilmeade moved on to comment that the insurrection was “really bad” since surveillance videos have shown that several of Trump’s political enemies faced imminent danger from his rioting supporters. After that, he snarked at Democrats for their praise to the Capitol Police, saying “It was a pleasure, though, to hear cops being praised for a change from Democrats. We haven’t heard that in about two years.”

The monologue continued with Kilmeade saying “I don’t think [Trump] intended” for his January 6th rally to spiral out of control, neglecting to mention the former president’s rhetoric or the voter fraud lies that fueled his supporters. Instead, Kilmeade commented that the trial became “very redundant,” and that “it was like the same thing, the same person showing more emotion, something personal about them.”

“That’s when they’re beginning to lose the public as we get set for day three,” he said.

Steve Doocy disagreed, noting that the shock value of the case against Trump was having an impact on the GOP.

“We had never realized how close some of our top lawmakers were to this thing really going south,” Doocy said. “It’s clear that had things happened a second or two earlier or a few feet closer, it could’ve been really, really bad.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

