Fox’s Kurtz: Biden’s Speech Got Kudos From People on This Network, Will RNC ‘Get Anything Approaching Fair Treatment’ from Other Outlets?

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz spoke with Bill Hemmer Friday about the coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and previewed the Republican National Convention next week.

Kurtz panned some aspects of the DNC convention, saying that while they had “a lot of strong speeches,” at times it “felt like a tedious telethon.”

Unsurprisingly, he said that next week’s RNC convention will feature President Donald Trump all four nights, and added, “The president today called the DNC the gloomiest and darkest convention in history, look for the Republicans to strike a much more optimistic tone.”

At one point, Kurtz took note of the good marks a number of Fox Newsers gave the DNC, particularly Biden’s speech Thursday:

“Joe Biden’s speech got praise from Fox News panelists as well as the liberal crowd at MSNBC, which was over the moon over it, and that’s hard thing to do in this hyper-polarized era. But a major question for the media as Republicans kick off next week is will the GOP convention get anything approaching fair treatment after all the kudos for the Democrats?”

