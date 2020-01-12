Fox’s Kurtz Calls Criticism of WH Iran Response Valid: You Don’t Need to Have ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ to Report on It

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz today said there’s fair criticism of the Trump administration’s response on Iran and that “you don’t have to be a journalist suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome” to report on it.

Kurtz noted how the media coverage went from “Trump is utterly reckless, the Middle East could be ablaze” to different Trump critiques, asking if some in the media are just “refusing to give President Trump credit.”

“There are people that view opposition to Trump as the single most important thing here, much more important than getting this Iran decision and also Iran policy going forward correct,” Buck Sexton said.

Kurtz posed a question similar to Bret Baier’s last week — “You wonder whether Trump Derangement Syndrome factors into some of the responses you hear publicly in Washington.”

Kurtz too brought up “Trump Derangement Syndrome” too, but used the label as a jumping-off point to say certain critical coverage of the White House on Iran as perfectly fair:

“You don’t have to be a journalist suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome to report that the Pentagon sent the Iraqis a letter saying we’re pulling our troops out, and that was disavowed, to report that the administration has struggled to make the case about imminent attacks and the conflicting remarks on the Sunday shows today, to report on the criticism of the Obama Administration’s nuclear deal. Aren’t those fair questions?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]