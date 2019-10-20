Fox News’ Howard Kurtz this morning if acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney can really blame the media for misinterpreting his Ukraine quid pro quo comments when he said them on camera and we all can see what he said.

Mulvaney was grilled by Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, with Wallace challenging his attempts at pushback and denying he said what he said.

Kurtz noted Mulvaney absolutely said “there was a connection between the military aid to Ukraine, between investigating 2016 including any DNC server that’s never been proven.”

He asked, “Does it wash for Mulvaney to then turn around and blame it on the press?”

The Federalist’s Ben Domenech called it an example of “accidentally say[ing] the true thing” in politics, saying that while making demands and setting conditions with other nations has happened historically, “the real core of this question is about the president doing that connected to his own political domestic experience here and wanting to get something out of Ukraine that would benefit him politically.”

“He’s usually very smooth with reporters,” Kurtz said of Mulvaney. “[He] had to clean up this mess, and he says media misconstrued, witch hunt. Can that work when there are TV cameras there and we’re all able to replay the exchanges over and over?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

