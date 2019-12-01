Fox’s Kurtz on Bloomberg News’ 2020 Coverage Plans: ‘What Is Mike Bloomberg Afraid Of?’

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz joined in the criticism of Bloomberg News’ memo last week addressing its coverage plans given Michael Bloomberg’s entrance into the 2020 race.

Of particular note from Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait was that they would “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

“Bloomberg News has had a relatively hands-off attitude toward its founder, including during his 12 years of New York’s mayor,” Kurtz noted, bringing up concerns from four years ago raised when the question of a Bloomberg campaign came up.

He also noted how Bloomberg will continue investigating President Trump before asking, “On what planet is that fair?”

“Other media companies routinely cover billionaire owners, such as the Washington Post examining Jeff Bezos and Amazon, or their corporate owners — ABC and Disney, CNN and Time Warner, now AT&T, I do it with Fpx, it comes with the territory,” Kurtz said.

He brought up the example of William Randolph Hearst before saying, “His enterprise is dwarfed by Bloomberg News.”

“What is Mike Bloomberg afraid of?” Kurtz asked. “So what if his company does a couple of investigative pieces on him? He’s going to have to withstand a lot more than that to win the nomination.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

