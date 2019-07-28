By now you may have seen CNN’s Victor Blackwell emotionally responding to President Donald Trump‘s tweets on Baltimore blasting Congressman Elijah Cummings.

As he called out Trump’s tweets, Blackwell got choked up as he said, “The president says, about Congressmen Cummings’ district… that no human would want to live there. You know who did, Mr President? I did. From the day I was brought home from the hospital until the day I left for college.”

On Fox News today, Howard Kurtz was discussing the president’s tweets and showed the video of Blackwell, remarking, “Now, I understand why Blackwell’s emotional, as a Baltimore native. He’s being hailed as a hero by the media, but I’ve gotta ask this question: he is a news anchor and he accused the president of targeting black and brown people. Whether you agree with that or not, is that the role of a news anchor?”

Leslie Marshall argued that while generally anchors shouldn’t become the news, “sometimes there is a mountain to die on.”

She said that as a white woman she doesn’t understand the experiences of Blackwell and other black men, adding, “I don’t know that pain and I think the pain overcame the title, and I don’t think it takes away from his ability to be a journalist and have journalistic integrity going forward. I thought it was touching, I thought it was real.”

Kurtz added that if a Fox News anchor had expressed a similar kind of emotional response to something said by Nancy Pelosi, “there’d be a lot of media criticism.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

