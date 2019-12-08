Fox’s Howard Kurtz asked White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham if President Donald Trump really has an amicable relationship with his fellow world leaders.

The MediaBuzz host discussed numerous topics with Grisham on Sunday, and when they eventually got to the press coverage on Trump’s trip to NATO, Kurtz noted the disconnect between how Trump and the media characterize his relationship with the his foreign counterparts. “He does get along with them very well,” Grisham insisted before she eventually dismissed the video of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and the U.K’s Boris Johnson apparently making fun of Trump.

As Kurtz acknowledged the video and how Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” in retaliation, he asked, ‘That’s getting along great? I understand you say the media may have overemphasized that, but it would seem to suggest there were tensions.”

“There can be tensions,” Grisham answered, referring back to Trump’s “America First” platform and insisting once more that his relationships with foreign leaders are good.

