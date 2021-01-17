Fox News’ Howard Kurtz questioned Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley about the torrent of criticism President Donald Trump has received over the failures in his response to the violent mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol.

Kurtz noted some on-the-record criticism from Larry Kudlow, a top adviser to the president, and told Gidley, “I know your job is to defend President Trump, but an awful lot of allies and even aides are saying his conduct on January 6th was wrong.”

One part of Kudlow’s comments to the Wall Street Journal read, “Once the electoral college declared Mr. Biden to be president-elect, we would have been better advised to acknowledge that.”

After Kurtz read that out loud and actually tried to claim “the president doesn’t make these things up.”

“This information is out there. And he’s not just hearing it from advisors. Real Americans experienced some serious problems during this election,” Gidley said.

There is no evidence of massive fraud in the election, let alone the baseless notion that it was somehow stolen from Trump, a fact that even some notable Trump allies have publicly stated.

At one point Kurtz asked Gidley about an odd comment he made about the president’s masculinity last week.

Gidley stood by it and said Trump “is the first president in decades to have the courage and the conviction and quite frankly the cojones to stand up and say America first.”

Kurtz circled back to reporting on what’s happening in the president’s inner circle and how Trump is apparently lashing out at some key allies, even Rudy Giuliani.

“If these and similar media reports are true, it’s not a pretty picture,” he remarked.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

